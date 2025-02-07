Volunteer Country

Travis Kelce Recalls Being Recruited by Tennessee Ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs on the field as he's introduced in the first quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Oct. 16, 2018. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs TE, Travis Kelce revealed some saddening news for Vols Fans. As a co-host of the “New Heights Podcast,” alongside his former NFL brother Jason, the duo hosted Eli and Peyton Manning in anticipation of the Super Bowl 59.

Travis Kelce explained to Peyton Manning that as a high school recruit, he was invited to a workout in Knoxville during Coach Phillip Fulmer’s tenure. At the time, the future all-pro TE was being worked out as a QB with coach David Cutcliffe, which did not bode well for him. 

"I was actually recruited at Tennessee," Travis told Peyton. "David Cutcliffe was working me out and thought I had some potential to be a football player, not a quarterback. So Tennessee never offered me." Seems like Cutcliffe knew what was best for Travis.

In an odd twist of fate, Travis did play for a future Volunteer coach. While at Cincinnati, his head coach was Butch Jones, who accepted the offer to lead the program at UT after Travis left in 2011. 

