Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest

Tennessee and Coach Kim Caldwell were defeated by LSU on Thursday. Although they were defeated there were many positive signs from this contest.

Tennessee and LSU matched up in one of the best games so far this season. The Lady Vols entered the game coming off their first loss in the Kim Caldwell era and LSU entered this game undefeated after a great start to the season.

Tennessee was ranked 16th to this contest and the Tigers were ranked 6th prior to the game.

Tennessee lost the contest only by two points as they were defeated 89-87.

Tennessee had some great success from their leading scorer Talaysia Cooper who scored 24 on the day. She also totaled six rebounds and four assists.

Tennessee also found some success out of Jewel Spear who had 25 points on the day. This was the second time this week that the guard had a lot of success and scored over 20 points.

One of the nation’s best players Aneesah Morrow came into the game averaging 18.1 points per game and 14.0 rebounds per game. She finished the night with 23 points and 201 rebounds. She was dominating the Lady Vols.

This game showed that the Tennessee Lady Vols can compete with some of the best teams in the country. The Lady Vols have so much to be happy about moving forward and one can’t help but feel the hiring of Coach Caldwell was an excellent decision on Danny White’s behalf.

