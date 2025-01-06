Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
2026 wide receiver Tyran Evans commits to Tennessee over many schools including SEC foe South Carolina.
Tennessee landed a commitment late on Sunday night. The commitment comes from the 2026 class in a state they have found much success from.
2026 North Carolina wide receiver Tyran Evans has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over South Carolina, North Carolina State, and many others.
Evans is a 6-foot-3 180-pound frame and attends William A Hough High School. Evans is a three-star and is the second wide receiver commit in the class following behind Tyreek King from Knox Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
You can view his commitment post below.
