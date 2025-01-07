Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee has been one of the nation’s best teams in terms of recruiting in the 2026 class as they have a top-five class currently.
They are also still targeting one of the nation’s best wide receivers who is already committed to a school. That player is Aaron Gregory who is a current Texas A&M commit in the 2026 class. Gregory attends Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia. The same school as Devin Carter who is also one of the nation’s best receivers.
The four-star caught up with Tennessee on SI to share some hopeful tips on a future visit and more.
“To be expected with me committing to another program, it definitely changes the conversation but they were always cool and willing to talk football and beyond,” Gregory confirmed when talking to Tennessee on SI.
The Vols are still pitching their school to the top-50 ranked prospect. “They always stress to come be a game changer, I know they’ve had some staffing changes recently but coaches like Coach Pope were always straightforward about wanting me to be a Vol.”
Gregory is open to taking an official visit with the Vols he confirms with Tennessee on SI. “I think they are hopeful to get me back on campus, they were one of my top three before committing to A&M and I still have a great respect for the program and Coach Pope. If they’ll have me I’ll take an official visit there.”
