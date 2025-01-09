Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
The "Voice of the Titans" is now moving on to college basketball and college football for a school he is very familiar with.
Tennessee has found their new voice of the Vols on Thursday. Although this man is familiar to many inside the state of Tennessee he will bring a new spin to the Volunteers calls.
Mike Keith was announced to be the new “Voice of the Vols” on Thursday. Keith is a UT Graduate and started his career under the late great John Ward who is arguably the most famous voice of the Vols in Tennessee history.
Keith has been the “Voice of the Titans” for a long time but will be stepping into a new opportunity that many believe was destined for him. Keith will be replacing Bob Kesling who announced his retirement in 2023 and will be retiring following the 2024-2025 basketball season.
Keith is expected to be the voice for College Basketball and College Football.
