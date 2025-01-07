BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
Amari Jefferson has announced he is transferring to Tennessee. He breaks down his decision below.
Tennessee landed the transfer of Amari Jefferson on Tuesday. Jefferson was committed to the Tennessee Vols baseball before flipping to Alabama baseball and football.
He later signed with the Crimson Tide before Nick Saban retired. He stayed true to the Crimson Tide through football season and announced he would be transferring after not appearing in a single game last season.
Jefferson caught up with Tennessee on SI about his decision to join the Volunteers in Knoxville. Jefferson played high school football and baseball at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He will be one of two wide receivers from Baylor on the roster joining Joakim Dodson.
“Being from Tennessee and the opportunities to play for UT is unmatched,” the Alabama transfer confirmed. “With Saban retiring, I felt my relationship with Coach Heupel and Coach Pope were extremely strong during my recruitment and I wanted to see if it was still a possibility.”
He doesn’t know just yet about Baseball but will 100% play football for the Volunteers. He was one of the nation’s best baseball prospects in the country and would be a huge help to Tennessee’s baseball squad. “I don’t know about baseball yet. It will be something we figure out when I get up there.”
He had a message for Vol Nation. “I’m glad the road has led me back to Rocky Top. This time it feels right. VFL loading.”
