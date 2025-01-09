Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
Another former Tennessee Volunteer football player has found his new destination.
Former Vols’ tight end Holden Staes signed with a fellow college football playoff team on Thursday. Staes announced he would be signing with the Indiana Hoosiers.
Indiana finished the season with two losses they were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the playoffs and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season.
Staes was expected to be the main star at the tight end position but quickly found himself in the backseat of the room while Miles Kitselman emerged as the primary target. Staes entered the portal shortly after rumors started flaring up that Kitselman would have another opportunity to return.
Staes will be an awesome piece for the Hoosiers and will likely be one of their top tight ends. Indiana does well using their tight ends and Staes will be a great addition to their roster.
