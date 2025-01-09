Volunteer Country

Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats

Christian Harrison has committed to a new school. That school is the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee’s Christian Harrison (5) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee had another player announce his newest destination in his college career.

That player is Christian Harrison. Harrison is a star player and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison.

Harrison announced on Thursday night that he would be transferring to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Harrison was the counterpart with Boo Carter at the Star position for the Vols. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Bearcats and will likely be a day-one starter in Cincinnati.

Harrison would’ve had another big role with the Vols this upcoming season but felt it was best for him to move on and he found a great fit in the portal. He was targeted by many schools including Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Indiana, and of course the Cincinnati Bearcats.

