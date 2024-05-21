Tyler Baron Commits To Miami
Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Tyler Baron has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
Former Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron was uber-productive for the Vols in 2023. He logged 28 tackles, six sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble, becoming one of their most consistent run defenders. While he succeeded on Rocky Top, Baron opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window.
He initially committed to the Ole Miss Rebels but flipped and signed with the Louisville Cardinals. Baron spent the spring in Louisville, but he decided to enter the portal again once the spring window opened. He's struggled to find a home since leaving Tennessee but hoped to find one in his next move. Baron has NFL potential and traits and could be a season away from a big payday.
He officially found that new home on Tuesday evening. Baron committed to the Miami Hurricanes over several other suitors. He visited Coral Gables, Florida, recently and came away impressed. On3’s Hayes Fawcett first broke the news on his social media feeds.
