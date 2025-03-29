Watch: Tennessee Football WR Mike Matthews Shows Leadership During Spring Practice
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in need of a leader inside the Wide Receiver room. Mike Matthews has started to answer that call.
Tennessee is back in action on Saturday with another spring practice. This is the seventh practice of the Spring camp, and players have already started to mold themselves into college players and leaders.
One of the players who has started to standout is Mike Matthews, who is becoming more of a leader in his second year under Coach Kelsey Pope.
Matthews is expected to be a starting outside receiver in the fall after a great spring camp and showing some flashes in his freshman year. The Vols receiver is a former five-star recruit and one of college football's top prospects of the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Matthews continues to turn heads on the field, but the off-field leadership may be the most improved quality so far.
