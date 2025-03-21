Tennessee Vols Wide Receiver a Potential Breakout Player in College Football
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews has the potential to be a breakout player in college football.
The Tennessee Volunteers made the college football playoff for the first time in program history last season, but they lost some key contributors from last year's team on both sides of the ball. That means if Tennessee wants to get back, the Volunteers will need some new names to step up.
Tennessee lost multiple wide receivers this offseason. Bru McCoy and Dont'e Thornton both declared for the NFL draft and Squirrel White entered the transfer portal. That leaves a lot of opportunities up for grabs this offseason and a lot of eyes will be one player in the wide receiver room.
Mike Matthews is a former five-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class. He showed signs of potential during his freshman season but didn't see the field a whole lot. He will likely see a major increase in his usage, and it's why ESPN has him listed as a potential breakout player this season. Here is what Chris Low had to say about Matthews:
"Matthews came in as a five-star receiver last season as a freshman but didn't provide much production for a Tennessee offense that was lacking in explosive plays," Low wrote. "He briefly flirted with transferring after the season but decided to return and is somebody the Vols desperately need to blossom and give them some firepower in the passing game. Matthews caught seven passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has big-play ability written all over him, and with Tennessee losing seven receivers from last season's team, there's a chance for Matthews to live up to his billing."
Last season, Matthews had seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers will likely season a major increase during the 2025 college football season.
