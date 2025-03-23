Chaz Lanier Breaks Tennessee Basketball Record
Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier is in the record books after breaking a record held by another Vols great
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier breaks Chris Lofton's three-pointers made ina single season record for the Tennessee Volunteers during their March Madness game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.
Lanier is in his first and only season s a Vol after spending multiple seasons at North Florida. Lanier has led the Vols in scoring with many big performances including a 29 point effort in round one of the NCAA Tournament.
Lanier has been a big piece to the Vols puzzle as they continue to push for a national championship.
