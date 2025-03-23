Volunteer Country

Chaz Lanier Breaks Tennessee Basketball Record

Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier is in the record books after breaking a record held by another Vols great

Caleb Sisk

Mar 5, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on after a three-point shot against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on after a three-point shot against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier is in the record books after breaking a record held by another Vols great

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier breaks Chris Lofton's three-pointers made ina single season record for the Tennessee Volunteers during their March Madness game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.

Lanier is in his first and only season s a Vol after spending multiple seasons at North Florida. Lanier has led the Vols in scoring with many big performances including a 29 point effort in round one of the NCAA Tournament.

Lanier has been a big piece to the Vols puzzle as they continue to push for a national championship.

