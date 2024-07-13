Dalton Knecht Turns In Another Impressive NBA Summer League Performance
Former Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht has had an impressive start to the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht has put together an impressive start to his professional career after falling out of the lottery range in the NBA Draft. The Lakers selected Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick, and their investment in him is paying off thus far in NBA Summer League action.
The talented wing tallied 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 19-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night. He shot 9/18 from the field and 5/11 from beyond the three-point line, showcasing his staggering efficiency when shooting the ball.
Knecht had a stellar lone season on Rocky Top, leading the Volunteers to their second Elite 8 appearance in program history. He earned first-team All-American honors to go along with his SEC Player of the Year Award; Knecht averaged 21.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He was one of the top shooters in the country, attempting 6.5 threes per game and shooting 39.7%.
He also made big waves during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in four postseason games. Tennessee lost to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite 8, ending one of the most magical runs in program history that should propel the Vols into an even higher territory in the coming years.
