Faizon Brandon Expecting To Commit Soon
2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has an idea of when he'd like to commit, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in pole position.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country, regardless of class. Many 2026 quarterbacks have come off the board throughout the past few weeks, as college coaching staffs want to build their recruiting class around an elite signal caller. Tennessee envisions Brandon as their centerpiece, and they'll soon learn if their efforts will pay dividends with him.
Brandon confirmed with 247Sports that he plans to commit in August and should shortly release his top five schools. The Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to be a finalist for his services after getting him to campus numerous times over the past year - he's seen two gamedays, two summer camps, a spring game, and more in Knoxville.
He ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Brandon amassed 3,026 passing yards during his sophomore season while throwing for a staggering 36 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
