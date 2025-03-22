Evan Manjikian's Injury Status for UCLA vs Tennessee
Evan Manjikian is on the Injury report ahead of UCLA vs Tennessee
The UCLA Bruins and Tennessee Volunteers are hours away from their Round of 32 matchup in the college basketball national tournament.
The Volunteers are fresh off a huge win over the Wofford Terriers while the Bruins won convincingly over the Utah State Aggies. The Bruins had to play without Evan Manjikian who has missed the full season with a lingering arm injury.
The UCLA forward is questionable for the Tennessee vs UCLA game in March Madness. Even if he was active, UCLA would likely not use him in a heavy rotation due to his lack of play time this season. He isn't expected to play and could very well miss the remainder of the tournament even if the Bruins went all the way.
Tip off is scheduled for 9:40 PM EST>
