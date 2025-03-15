Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Basketball, SEC Tournament

The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Auburn Tigers at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.

Caleb Sisk

Teammates celebrate Tennessee's Jordan Gainey’s (11) basket during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Teammates celebrate Tennessee's Jordan Gainey’s (11) basket during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Auburn Tigers at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.

Tennessee and Auburn are set for tip-off at 1:00 PM EST. The Tigers got to the semifinals after defeating the Ole Miss Rebels, while the Tennessee Volunteers made it to the next round after defeating the Texas Longhorns. This is the second matchup for the two teams this season, as the Auburn Tigers got the best of the Volunteers earlier in the season.

Vols on SI has you covered all game long with LIVE Updates. You can also find any pre-game information needed below the updates.

LIVE UPDATES

First Half (HAS NOT STARTED)

Pre-Game Information

GameDay Graphic:

Saturday's Uniform vs. Auburn (SEMIFINAL) (TBA):

Saturday's Lineup vs. Auburn (SEMIFINAL) (TBA):

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Auburn Tigers Injury Report:

Vols:
J.P. Estrella (OUT)

Tigers:
No Injuries

How to Watch:

• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Bridgestone Arena
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN
• LIVE Updates: Tennessee Volunteers on SI

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball