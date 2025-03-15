LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Basketball, SEC Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Auburn Tigers at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.
Tennessee and Auburn are set for tip-off at 1:00 PM EST. The Tigers got to the semifinals after defeating the Ole Miss Rebels, while the Tennessee Volunteers made it to the next round after defeating the Texas Longhorns. This is the second matchup for the two teams this season, as the Auburn Tigers got the best of the Volunteers earlier in the season.
Vols on SI has you covered all game long with LIVE Updates. You can also find any pre-game information needed below the updates.
LIVE UPDATES
First Half (HAS NOT STARTED)
Pre-Game Information
GameDay Graphic:
Saturday's Uniform vs. Auburn (SEMIFINAL) (TBA):
Saturday's Lineup vs. Auburn (SEMIFINAL) (TBA):
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Auburn Tigers Injury Report:
Vols:
J.P. Estrella (OUT)
Tigers:
No Injuries
How to Watch:
• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Bridgestone Arena
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN
• LIVE Updates: Tennessee Volunteers on SI
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill