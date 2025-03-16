Sam Alexis's Injury Status for Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Basketball
Sam Alexis is listed on the injury report ahead of Florida vs Tennessee in the Conference Championship on Sunday
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup on deck for Sunday as the Volunteers and the Gators have the chance at adding another trophy to the trophy shelf.
The Gators, who have been primarily healthy, will once again be without one of their forwards. Former Chattanooga Mocs and current Florida Gators forward Sam Alexis has been listed as OUT for the Championship game. Alexis has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined. He will not be active for this game and it is unknown if he will be active for the start of March Madness.
Alexis is averaging 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 47?20?54 from the field this season.
