Tennessee Basketball Player to Miss the Remainder of the Season
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has been running hot early in the year but the team just took a setback. J.P. Estrella will miss the remainder of the season to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. Estrella has played in three games this season and has averaged 4.7 points per game and 2.7 rebounds. The true sophomore has served as a rotation player this season for the Volunteers. Estrella has missed the last three games due to the injury.
"We feel badly for J.P. that he won't be able to compete alongside his teammates this season," head coach Rick Barnes said in a press release. "In addition to being a talented player, he is such a positive and energetic person. It is for that reason we know he will still make an impact, even if it's not on the court. We'll do all we can to aid J.P. throughout his rehabilitation and we are excited for what his future holds here at Tennessee."
Tennessee recently just defeated Baylor, who was ranked No. 13 in the country, 77-62. The Volunteers have looked like one of the best teams in the country this season and Barnes continues to have the program held in high regard when it comes to men's basketball.
