Tennessee Fans React to Zakai Zeigler Breaking Assist Record in NCAA Tournament
Zakai Zeigler broke a Tennessee school record in the NCAA Tournament. Here is what Tennessee fans thought of the point guard's record-breaking performance.
Zakai Zeigler continues to put his name into the Tennessee record books.
His latest record came in the first half against Wofford in the NCAA Tournament when he became Tennessee's all-time leader in assists. The Tennessee basketball official X account posted this announcement honoring Zeigler's record.
Zeigler is one of the most beloved basketball players in Tennessee history. He has been a fan favorite since he set foot on campus as a true freshman in 2021. Vol fans have watched Zeigler blossom from a young player with a lot of heart, to a team leader and one of the best players in school history.
Here are some of the reactions from Tennessee fans after Zeigler broke the assist record. One fan went as far as to call Zeigler the best point guard in Tennessee history, and after his record-breaking performance, he has a case for that title.
Another fan suggested that Zeigler's No. 5 jersey should hang in the rafters next to Chris Lofton. Another great Tennessee player who wore the same number and had it retired a couple of years ago.
Another fan commented how amazing it is that Zeigler has broken this record, considering that he almost didn't play college basketball because of his lack of offers coming out of high school.
