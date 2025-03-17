Tennessee Predicted to Miss Final Four in March Madness Bracket By Experts
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 2 overall seed in the Midwest regional. The Vols have been predicted to miss the final four by the experts with CBS.
The March Madness brackets are finally set. The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a conference championship loss to the Florida Gators and are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional behing No. 1 seed Houston.
The Vols have the sixth best odds to win the title according to FanDuel. However, the experts with CBS all predict the Vols to fail to make it out of the regional.
Houston and Clemson are the experts selection to make it out of the regional.
Full Bracket:
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIUE
8. Gonzaga
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Clemson
12. McNeese
4.Purdue
13. Mcneese
(Milwaukee)
6. Illinois
11. Texas/Xavier.
3. Kentucky
14. Troy
(Lexington)
7. UCLA
10. Utah St
2. Tennessee
15. Wofford
Looking at the bracket, Tennessee has a very favorable path. There are a few names that fans will recognize, such as Kentucky who got the best of the Volunteers in both games this season. However, this Tennessee team as of late would be the favorites entering that game. Georgia is an unlikely team that they will face however, that's another familiar face that the Vols have faced as they defeated the Bulldogs in Athens. Tennessee has also played Texas and defeated them twice, along with playing Illinois, who gave the Vols a great match that ended in a Jordan Gainey buzzer beater.
