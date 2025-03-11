Tennessee Volunteers' Hope for Top Seed in March Madness Bracket Looking Slim

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers' hope for a top seed in March Madness are looking slim.

Mar 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Heading into last weekend, it looked like the Tennessee Volunteers still had a chance of earning a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now in the middle of the week though, it appears that those chances are very slim based on the latest projections.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently released his latest bracket projections ahead of the SEC Tournament and Tennessee was amongst the list of two seeds. Not only that but Alabama now ranks ahead of them on the list when last week, the Volunteers were listed as the next team that would take a top seed if a spot opened up.

Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida were listed as the one seeds in that order.

Tennessee still has a chance to make some moves before selection Sunday during the SEC tournament. The Volunteers are the fourth seed, which automatically puts them in the quarterfinals. They will play the winner of whoever comes out on top between Texas and Vanderbilt and then whichever team wins between those two and Texas A&M.

If Tennessee wins in the quarterfinals, their next likely opponent would be the Auburn Tigers.

So if Tennessee does make a deep run in the conference tournament, they would pick up some signature wins that could shoot them into a top seed spot. However, that's easier said than done and the Volunteers will still likely need some extra help along the way.

