Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Sports Makes 2024-2025 History

Tennessee Volunteers sports did something that no other program in the country did in the past year.

Tanner Johnson

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Danny White watches a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Danny White watches a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers sports did something that no other program in the country did in the past year.

The University of Tennessee has achieved an unparalleled milestone in collegiate athletics.

Tennessee is the only school in the nation to have its football team reach the College Football Playoff and both its men's and women's basketball teams advance to the Sweet 16 in the last academic year. This remarkable feat underscores Tennessee's emergence as a dominant force across multiple sports.​

In football, the Volunteers, under the leadership of head coach Josh Heupel, concluded the 2024 season with a 10–3 record. They secured the No. 9 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, marking a significant achievement for the program. 

Although they faced a challenging first-round matchup against Ohio State, the season was highlighted by standout performances from players like running back Dylan Sampson, who set single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns. ​

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63), wide receiver Bru McCoy (5), and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) surround runnin
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63), wide receiver Bru McCoy (5), and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) surround running back Dylan Sampson (6) in celebration after Sampson's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The men's basketball team, guided by head coach Rick Barnes, showcased resilience and skill throughout the season. As the No. 2 seed, they secured a 67-58 victory over No. 7 seed UCLA, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year—a first in program history. 

Similarly, the women's basketball team, led by first-year coach Kim Caldwell, continued their storied tradition by advancing to their 37th NCAA Sweet 16. As the No. 5 seed, they achieved an 82-67 victory over No. 4 seed Ohio State.

This was not a game that most people thought the Lady Vols could not win. The Buckeyes had not lost a home game all season, until Tennessee ended their season on Sunday.

Athletic director Danny White has been instrumental in orchestrating this era of success. His strategic vision and leadership have fostered an environment where multiple programs can thrive simultaneously. White expressed pride and enthusiasm for these accomplishments in a post to X.

Beyond football and basketball, Tennessee's baseball team has also garnered national attention. They clinched their first-ever National Championship in 2024 and currently hold the No. 1 ranking in the nation.

Tennessee's impressive achievements across these major sports make a compelling case for it being considered the premier athletic department in the country. The dedication of the student-athletes, combined with strategic leadership from figures like Danny White, has ushered in a golden era for Tennessee athletics. 

As the Volunteers continue to excel on multiple fronts, they set the standard for other athletic departments to follow. All that remains to be seen is how far the men's and women's basketball teams will go in March Madness.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball