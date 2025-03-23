Tennessee Basketball Set to Make Third Straight Sweet 16 Appearance
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to make their third straight Sweet 16 appearance after a great showing by Chaz Lanier
Tennessee and UCLA matched up in the round of 32 on Saturday with the Vols walking away with the victory after Lanier scored over 20 points in his second straight game. The Vols guard broke the single-season three-point record that was previously held by Chris Lofton.
Tennessee is set to play either Kentucky or Illinois in the Sweet 16 as the two teams will play on Sunday. If Tennessee wins their next game they would make the Elite Eight for the third time in program history and the second time in a row
