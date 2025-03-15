Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers Injury Report

Caleb Sisk

Mar 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
There is one player on the injury report for Tennessee vs Auburn

Tennessee is set for their second game against the Auburn Tigers, this time with more to win and lose. The Vols defeated the Texas Longhorns while the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels to punch their tickets to the SEC Semifinals. Tennessee was defeated in the first go around against the Tigers by two points. Tennessee is looking for their revenge.

The Saturday injury report has released ahead of the game and the teams are primarily healthy.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

J.P. Estrella (OUT)

Tennessee Volunteers center J.P. Estrell
Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Montana Grizzlies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented center has missed majority of this season with a season-ending left foot injury that required surgery. He is expected to return next season and be a big part of the big man rotation alongside Felix Okpara and Cade Phillips.

Auburn Tigers Injury Report

No one listed on the report.

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) collects a pass against Mississippi guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

