Tennessee Volunteers vs Auburn Tigers Injury Report
There is one player on the injury report for Tennessee vs Auburn
Tennessee is set for their second game against the Auburn Tigers, this time with more to win and lose. The Vols defeated the Texas Longhorns while the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels to punch their tickets to the SEC Semifinals. Tennessee was defeated in the first go around against the Tigers by two points. Tennessee is looking for their revenge.
The Saturday injury report has released ahead of the game and the teams are primarily healthy.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
J.P. Estrella (OUT)
The talented center has missed majority of this season with a season-ending left foot injury that required surgery. He is expected to return next season and be a big part of the big man rotation alongside Felix Okpara and Cade Phillips.
Auburn Tigers Injury Report
No one listed on the report.
