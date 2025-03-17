Where Bobby Witt Jr Has Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Finishing in March Madness
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr fills out his March Madness Tournament bracket.
The MLB is full of stars across the league. This includes Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Witt had an electric 2024 season where he would hit 32 home runs and bat a .332 average which is one of the better performances throughout the league.
Witt filled out his bracket which has a surprising twist. The full bracket is below.
Witt has the Tennessee Volunteers advancing to the Sweet Sixteen before being eliminated by the Kentucky Wildcats. He then has the Wildcats going all the way to the finals to defeat Saint John's. Tennessee has already been defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats twice this season and according to the Royals superstar, it will be three times this season.
