Where Former Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Has Tennessee Finishing in March Madness

Many former players have started to fill out their brackets including Drew Timme who is a former Gonzaga center. Timme's bracket is below.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies for the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies for the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
March Madness is on deck as the tournament officially begins later this week. Stars are starting to release their brackets including Sacramento Kings center Drew Timme. The former Gonzaga center's bracket is below.

Timme has Gonzaga taking home the championship, defeating the Florida Gators in the finals. He has the Volunteers taking a loss in the Elite Eight to the Zags making it the second year in a row that the Volunteers would both make the Elite Eight and be defeated in the Elite Eight as the Vols have still never made a final four.

