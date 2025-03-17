Volunteer Country

Where Spurs Guard Stephon Castle Has Tennessee Basketball Finishing in March Madness

Former UCONN and current Spurs guard Stephon Castle shares his March Madness bracket

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

It's March Madness which means it's bracket season. Celebrities and former players from all over the world is filling out their brackets and sharing them online ahead of one of the craziest times of the year. Current San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has high hopes for the Volunteers. HYe shared his bracket below.

The talented guard has the Vols defeating the Duke Blue Devils before taking a final loss to his Huskies. The Volunteers are set to take on the Wofford Terriers in their first game of the tournament on Thursday.

