Where Spurs Guard Stephon Castle Has Tennessee Basketball Finishing in March Madness
Former UCONN and current Spurs guard Stephon Castle shares his March Madness bracket
Former UCONN and current Spurs guard Stephon Castle shares his March Madness bracket
It's March Madness which means it's bracket season. Celebrities and former players from all over the world is filling out their brackets and sharing them online ahead of one of the craziest times of the year. Current San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has high hopes for the Volunteers. HYe shared his bracket below.
The talented guard has the Vols defeating the Duke Blue Devils before taking a final loss to his Huskies. The Volunteers are set to take on the Wofford Terriers in their first game of the tournament on Thursday.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Published