Volunteer Country

Zakai Zeigler Makes Tennessee Basketball History in March Madness

Tennessee Volunteers basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler makes history in Tennessee's first-round matchup against Wofford in the NCAA Tournament.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers point guard Zakai Zeigler made history on Thursday night. After picking up some early assists the Vols' guard is now the all-time leader in assists in program history. Zeigler is in his fourth year with the Vols and he picked up his 716th total assist to get the accolade. He is continuing to add on to his lead as he has made his case for Tennessee's greatest guard of all time.

Tennessee will look to advance past the Wofford Terriers on Thursday and into the second round which will be played this weekend.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

