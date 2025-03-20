Zakai Zeigler Makes Tennessee Basketball History in March Madness
Tennessee Volunteers basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler makes history in Tennessee's first-round matchup against Wofford in the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee Volunteers point guard Zakai Zeigler made history on Thursday night. After picking up some early assists the Vols' guard is now the all-time leader in assists in program history. Zeigler is in his fourth year with the Vols and he picked up his 716th total assist to get the accolade. He is continuing to add on to his lead as he has made his case for Tennessee's greatest guard of all time.
Tennessee will look to advance past the Wofford Terriers on Thursday and into the second round which will be played this weekend.
