2027 4-Star Elija Harmon Details Tennessee Football Offer

Caleb Sisk

Elija Harmon with Inglewood High School in California
Elija Harmon with Inglewood High School in California / @natessmedia

Four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon details his Tennessee Volunteers offer with Vols on SI

Tennessee has been starting to target class of 2027 recruits by starting their process of offering recruits. Offering a recruit is one of the biggest points in the recruiting process as schools have the opportunity to throw their name in the hat of the prospect they are looking to add.

One of the most recent players to receive an offer is Inglewood High School defensive lineman Elija Harmon. Harmon is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound frame and a four-star prospect from the state of California.

Following the offer, Harmon caught up with Vols on SI.

“An offer from Tennessee means a lot to me, they are a great program in a great conference, with a great game day atmosphere. Coach Lahmann was the one who offered me, and he made it known that I was a priority for him,” the talented prospect stated to Vols on SI. 

As for visiting Knoxville, the talented recruit is planning on making a trip to visit Tennessee. “I definitely plan on visiting in the future, but I don’t have an exact date as of right now. They are for sure one of my top schools right now, and USC, UCLA, Cal, Michigan, Arizona st, and Texas A&M are also some schools that are standing out to me.”

