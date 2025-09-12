2027 In-State WR Lex Baskin Recaps Recent Visit with Tennessee Football
During last week's game against ETSU, Tennessee played host to several 2027 prospects, many of which are in-state kids.
The Vols have always prioritized their state trying to keep a good number of them at home.
2027 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) wide receiver Lex Baskin was in the midst of the visitors who had the pleasure of seeing a record setting performance.
"The visit was great," Baskin said.
"My host was awesome. She actually graduated from the school (Brentwood Academy) I go to currently. Also, the atmosphere was amazing. The fans really set the energy for the game, which helps the players perform, which I loved."
The staff and players alike often mention the culture around Tennessee, and Baskin apparently received a good dose of that during his trip as that would be a talking point on what stood out for the in-state pass catcher.
"The culture around the team, I can tell everybody is for each other and willing to do whatever it takes to win and also the culture of the fans. Everyone was tuned in and loud," Baskin said.
Baskin has already begun building a solid relationship with the staff. Deonte' Cruse and KJ Palmer is who spoke to the visitor the most. The coaches expressed the want of having the cross-state player to return sometime this season.
The Brentwood Academy student-athlete is very much open to the idea of returning.
"Yes, of course. I love visiting and (I) can't wait to come back, but at the moment, I don't know when I am coming back," Baskin explained.
It was noted that building strong relationships will be vital as this recruitment moves forward, regardless of who is involved.
