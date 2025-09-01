Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby talked playing against a two quarterback system that ETSU has, the defnesive performance in Week 1, and how the team can improve in their matchup against East Tennessee State. Here is everything he had to say.
On how he felt like he played in Week 1.
“Man, I feel great. I think I had like six or seven tackles. Overall, I feel like I did pretty good, especially with this being the first game I really got snaps in. Overall, it was pretty good.”
On what stood out on tape from what the team did on Saturday..
“Being aggressive, honestly getting off blocks. Yeah, like block setting definitely and just being aggressive with my hands, and yeah, especially like attacking the tight ends and stuff like that in the run defense.”
On how the second team defensive lineman played…
“Man, I honestly with Nate coming in when Jackson got hurt, I feel like overall everybody responded pretty good. We didn't let it break us. We got the next man up mentality, and I feel like we showed that.”
On how fun it was to be a part of what DC Tim Banks dialed up…
“Yeah, it was crazy. We got a lot of new blitzes and stuff that we put in. So just being able to show that and hit home on that was great.”
On the defensive performance….
“We had five sacks, of course, but I feel like there's always room to improve, and we gave up a good amount of touchdowns. So, yeah, we just can't let that happen in the next upcoming game. We're just going to get better with that.”
On what he thinks has to improve the most vs ETSU…
“We've got to play everybody the same, improve, just trying to get better from every day from an everyday standpoint, and we can't let the opponent affect how we approach the game and stuff like that. So, we just got to get better every day and every week we come out there and play.”
On what he has seen from the offensive line and if he was surprised.…
“No. I wouldn't say I was surprised. I was just wondering how they were going to click. I mean, in practice, obviously, like you said, we go against me every day. So I mean I feel like they did a good job honestly overall. I feel like everybody came together and did what they were supposed to do.”
On whether there was a common theme in the breakdowns in the defense…
Yeah, just miscommunication on calls and stuff, and then like getting the calls in late, I would say, and everybody knowing their assignments, but other than that, yeah, it was more so us than them.”
On playing a two-quarterback system vs ETSU…
“We just got to know who's in and when we're on the sideline, we got to help people out and point out who's in the game. Obviously, they do two different things. So yeah, we just got to be good with that in the personnel.”
On how much he is looking forward to a home game with all the fans…
“I can't wait, man. You know, a home game at Neyland is crazy, especially the atmosphere. Yeah, I'm just looking forward to it.”
On Nathan Robinson's performance…
“Nate was great. Yeah, he did a good job, especially on that QB hit and that sack, well, forced fumble sack. Yeah, he did good.”
On how he has seen Nathan continue to grow his game…
“I say like day by day just seeing him get better and stuff and improve on just the little fundamentals like footwork. For example, on that sack he had, he wrapped the tight versus like compared to back then, he probably would have been a little looser. So yeah, just taking everything that Coach G says and using it.
