Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
Tennessee DB Tyler Redmond was the highest graded defensive player per PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with four tackles and two pass deflections. He talked to the media after his dominant performance.
On his preparation throughout the week…
“Oh, I feel like my preparation throughout the week got me to that point. You know, I didn't expect to play that many reps, but you know, when you prepare right, then you go perform out like that, and that's what happens when you practice throughout the week the right way.”
On if he settled in pretty quickly…
“Once you practice the right way, once you get your chance to go out there and and and show what you have on display, that’s what happens.”
On what it was like getting that much playing time as a freshman…
“I put a lot of work in to get here. To be able to play as a freshman, I expect. But like, even though I was like subbed in, you know, in recruiting, they told me I was going to play a lot. Just being ready at practice, doing my job, and being able to get prepared for the moment.”
On if anything changes this week with him knowing he will be the guy moving forward…
“No, sir. You know, just preparing the right way for every practice. Prepare like I’m the starter. So, when I get that chance, I'm going to be ready.”
On if his background or game has made the transition easier…
“Yeah, my work ethic, just watching film, looking at the older guys, and seeing what they do to get ready for the game. Kind of stealing their mannerisms and just getting prepared.”
On what went through his head when the coach called his number…
“I just knew I was ready for the moment. All the work I put in, I knew I had to put it on display and just play my game, you know, not to think too much and just be me.”
On the kind of influence Jermod McCoy has made on him..
“He's been a great influence, you know. He's a hard worker, you know. When I first got here, he helped me a lot, knowing the plays and techniques on how to do it the right way. Note-taking, you know, like I said before, I wasn't a big note-taker, but you know, Coach ET and the guys in the room were really big on that. So I took more notes and studied more of the game than just playing DB.”
On how Rickey Gibson is doing from a mental standpoint….
“He's been a great teammate. You know, he's not a me guy. He's also helped me a lot, too. You know, being in the room with those two guys, you know, even Colton Hood being in with those experienced guys, you know, this really helped me a lot to get me prepared for the moment.”
On the reaction from his family when they saw him play 60 snaps…
“They’re very excited and ready to see me play, you know, as a little kid, they always went to my games, and seeing me on the big stage is a real blessing for me to see how happy they are for me.”
On if he had a bunch of people at the game on Saturday…
“I actually didn't have that many people go to the game, but I know a lot of people watched. It was great being back home. You know, I played there high school two times in the state championship. So, I was pretty used to the stadium, and just being back in Atlanta was a great feeling.”
On the experience of running out to the T and playing at Neyland Stadium….
“Oh, it's a blessing, you know, um, putting on that helmet with the T and running out there with my brothers and we all playing for each other and with each other, you know, every Saturday. Every time we go in.”
On whether he feels pressure playing a lot on the field…
“No, there's no pressure when you prepare the right way, you know, week in week out, you know, you just stick to your details, stick to your technique. There will never be no pressure.”
On what WRs give him the toughest looks to defend….
“Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzle, you know, those are really tough guys to guard. Travis Smith Jr., he's real tough guys to guard, you know. You really have to be on your A game guarding those guys. They're really good at getting in the route and breaking it off, you know, and they have real speed. So, it prepared me for when I was out there. It didn't really feel that fast to me because those guys have me prepared.”
On what the team has talked about improving on…
“You know, just being us. We know in the defensive room, you know, that's not us giving up for a touchdown, you know. So, we just got to hone in on our fundamentals and our crafts to be better. Meet that standard that we know we can be
On anything he needs to work on individually…
“Yeah, of course, just playing within the game, not thinking so much, you know, just being me. That's pretty much it.”
