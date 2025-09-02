Volunteer Country

5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer

Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Vols have offered the next blue-chip recruit from the state in five-star forward DJ Okoth

Shayne Pickering

DJ Okoth poses for a portrait after practice on Wednesday, Nov. 06, 2024 at Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tenn.
DJ Okoth poses for a portrait after practice on Wednesday, Nov. 06, 2024 at Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tenn.

The state of Tennessee has produced a plethora of blue-chip basketball talent over the last several years and there could be another on the horizon with Bartlett High School standout forward DJ Okoth, who is ranked the 13th-best recruit in the 2028 recruiting cycle according to ESPN.

The Tennessee basketball coaching staff recognized his talent and potential which resulted in a decision to make him the first prospect in the 2028 recruiting cycle to receive an offer from the Volunteers with new assistant Amorrow Morgan sending the news.

"I talked with Coach Morgan and I was pretty excited when I got the offer. Getting a major offer from anywhere is major but getting one this early on from an in state school was just huge, he told Vols on SI. "Honestly it’d just mean a lot to rep a Vols jersey just because I’m from Tennessee."

Under the tutelage of head coach Rick Barnes, there has been a new standard when it comes to players representing the Tennessee basketball prorgam, whether it is the athletic traits, intangibles, or character.

Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he certainly fits the first two items on the list, but what stood out to the staff was his basketball character and how he simply played the game with a relentless motor.

"When talking with Coach Morgan, he told me they liked my motor, athleticism and how I played the 'right way,'" he said to Vols on SI.

That brand of basketball has brought a newfound level of sustainable success to the Volunteers program including deep runs in the NCAA Tournament recently which has caught the attention of Okoth.

"I like the way Tennessee has played under Rick Barnes. I’m a really big basketball fan and Tennessee has always been one of those schools these past few years that have just been deadly. The records speak for themselves: seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, four Sweet 16 Appearances and two Elite Eights."

Rick Barnes, Tennessee Basketball, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes watches during the second half of a game against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Despite just being a high school freshman last season, Okoth showed a high level of awareness, doing every single thing on the court with a purpose, from moving off-ball to get open to positioning for a rebound or deflection.

As he prepares for his upcoming sophomore season, the potential of Okoth is obvious, and more collegiate programs will join Tennessee in offering the standout an opportunity to play for their program down the line.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) walks off the court after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Purdue held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

While it is early in the process for the in-state star, he has been impressed with the ability of Rick Barnes to develop wings for the NBA, especially at Tennessee.

"He gets guys to the league, sending 10+ players since such as Grant Williams and Dalton Knecht."

While there are still a handful of years for DJ Okoth to develop, he is poised to be the next blue-chip recruit from the Volunteer State, and the in-state power Tennessee has now taken the first step to insert themself in his recruitment moving forward.

