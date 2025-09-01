Volunteer Country

Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week

ETSU head coach Will Healy met with the media today as the Buccaneers prepare for a road test in Neyland Stadium.

Dale Dowden

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
ETSU will make short of the traveling when the Buccaneers roll into Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers inside electrifying Neyland Stadium.

The two schools are separated by less than 2-hours, so the two are familiar with one another to say the least.

ETSU head coach Will Healy met with reporters to discuss the upcoming matchup.

Opening Statements

"Happy Labor Day. I appreciate y'all coming out. You know, awesome experience on Saturday and everything from the Buc Walk to the fans that showed up. The environment, I mean you can tell why so many people were so high on the support of this program, and you can see why this is one of the best game day environments in FCS Football. It's unique in a day and age where I think it's difficult to get fan support. You can see it across FCS, group of five, even some power 4 places. I think this place has a unique leg up on our competition because of the people who show up and care about ETSU Football. I saw that firsthand. You know, the Buc Walk was phenomenal and it's not just one of those things that we do just to say we have one. I mean there's a tremendous fan base that also showed up to the game. (The fans) were here early and we felt it, and we appreciate it," Healy said.

Click HERE to watch the full press conference.

