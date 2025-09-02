AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
The week two AP poll rankings have been released and the Tennessee Vols saw quite a bit of movement.
The Tennessee Volunteers got off to a hot start this past weekend as they cruised past the Syracuse Orange in their week one matchup. Joey Aguilar look solid in his debut with Tennessee and the vibes are high in Knoxville.
This week Tennessee plays East Tennessee State. It will be their final non-conference game before the Volunteers host the Georgia Bulldogs in week three for the first conference game of the season.
As the program heads into week two though, the latest AP poll rankings gave credit where credit is due and the Volunteers climbed up a few spots in the latest rankings.
AP Poll Top 25 Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oregon
- Texas
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Illinois
- Arizona State
- Florida
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- SMU
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Utah
*This article will be updated when the official rankings are released at 2 PM ET*
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters