AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up

The week two AP poll rankings have been released and the Tennessee Vols saw quite a bit of movement.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers got off to a hot start this past weekend as they cruised past the Syracuse Orange in their week one matchup. Joey Aguilar look solid in his debut with Tennessee and the vibes are high in Knoxville.

This week Tennessee plays East Tennessee State. It will be their final non-conference game before the Volunteers host the Georgia Bulldogs in week three for the first conference game of the season.

As the program heads into week two though, the latest AP poll rankings gave credit where credit is due and the Volunteers climbed up a few spots in the latest rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 Rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah

*This article will be updated when the official rankings are released at 2 PM ET*

