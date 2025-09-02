Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
After a 45 to 26 win over Syracuse, Tennessee football's offensive coordinator met with media members today to touch on a few things from Syracuse, but to turn attention on ETSU.
The score of the Syracuse game wasn't even the most impressive part. The offense racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and three yards or less was the difference in passing yards and rushing yards.
How is that for a balanced "gimmick" offense?
Joey Halzle is appearing more comfortable in the role and if Saturday is a sign of things to come, Vol fans may want to buckle their seatbelts.
The offense seemingly evolved on Saturday in comparsion to last season. Evolved, changed, tweaked, however you spin it, there were some obvious wrinkles to what spectators have seen.
"As soon as the season ended, it was like alright, what's the next growth in the offense? What do we need to do to keep improving? We felt like by showing some stuff like we did (Saturday) and really growing the package. We got a bunch of different ways to attack the defense," Halzle explained.
The offense has been one of the question marks throughout the offseason as some many pieces are to be replaced from last season. A showing like on Saturday has to boost the confidence meter one would think.
"A bunch," Halzle quickly responded to the amount of confidence Saturday's results provided.
"You know, it's one of those things, we really like the group we took the field with, but as your point, it was eight new ones. It's like, alright, what do we really have? So, leaving the field on Saturday, we know we got a tough, smart, competitive team," Halzle said.
Everything Halzle said:
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following Summer Slam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters