Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro Commits To Tennessee
2025 three-star offensive lineman Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro (Elgin, Okla.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday evening.
Elgin High School offensive lineman Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday evening, becoming their first offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He chose the Vols over Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.
Aguon Ogumoro ranks as the No. 499 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Tennessee has the No. 14 class in America after his addition, the tenth in the class. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has had a successful past few recruiting cycles and started this with an out-of-state pull. Many believe Aguon Ogumoro will play on the interior during his collegiate career; he measures in at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds ahead of his senior season.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
