BREAKING: David Sanders Jr. Commits To Tennessee
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio State.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. made things official on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Georgia, Nebraska, and Ohio State, ending a long recruitment that really ramped up at the start of this calendar year.
Sanders is the 22nd commit for head coach Josh Heupel and company in the 2025 class. He combines with Bishop Gorman High School offensive lineman Douglas Utu to make up one of the more formidable duos in this recruiting cycle. Sanders is another signature win for offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, who has done as good a job as any offensive line coach in America over the past few years on the recruiting trail.
The state of North Carolina continues to be fruitful for the Vols. They now have a pledge from Sanders and Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon, the No. 2 2026 signal caller in On3's Industry Rankings. They are actively recruiting two of Sanders' teammates in 2026, tight end Kendre Harrison and offensive lineman Leo Delaney.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
