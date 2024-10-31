Volunteer Country

Brendan Anes Wisconsin Commit Flips To Tennessee

Brendan Anes flips his commitment from Wisconsin to Tennessee.

Brendan Anes on his Wisconsin visit
Brendan Anes on his Wisconsin visit
One of Tennessee’s target at the linebacker position has de-committed from their verbal pledge to a school and flipped Tennessee. This linebacker was previously committed the Wisconsin Badgers. That linebacker in none other than Brendan Anes.

Anes is a linebacker from Fred J Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee. He is one of two in-state linebackers that the Vols have been targeting with the other linebacker being Austin Howard who recently de-committed from Mississippi State.

Tennessee has been after Anes for a while and has finally convinced him to pull the trigger on the Vols. Tennessee has been recruiting in-state looking to get flips with the three biggest targets being Austin Howard, Brendan Anes, and USC Trojans RB commit Daune Morris.

Tennessee still has plans to recruit at the linebacker position as signing day quickly approaches. Signing day is set for early December. Anes is the 24th commit of the class with the class slowly wrapping up. Names to watch remain to be Austin Howard who will choose between Vanderbilt and Tennessee and Daune Morris who will make a decision to stay with USC or join the Vols.

Caleb Sisk
