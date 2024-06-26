Caleb Cunningham Narrows Recruitment
2025 five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (Ackerman, Miss.) narrowed his recruitment to six schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Choctaw County High School wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 class. He ranks as the No. 15 player and No. 2 wide receiver, according to On3 Industry Rankings. The Tennessee Volunteers have been in and out of his recruitment but will be a finalist for his services.
Cunningham narrowed his recruitment to six schools earlier this week: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee will continue competing for his services. The Crimson Tide has a lot of momentum with Cunningham after a recent official visit; several experts have submitted predictions for him to land there, and Cunningham has been quite supportive of their recruiting efforts on social media.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.