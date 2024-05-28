Daryus Dixson Schedules Official Visits
2025 four-star corner Daryus Dixson (Santa Ana, Ca.) has set three official visits, including one with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have heavily recruited Mater Dei High School corner Daryus Dixson. They already have three commits in the defensive backfield but hope to bring in a crop of talented prospects. He ranks chief among them, as On3 Industry touts him as the No. 130 prospect in the 2025 class.
Dixson scheduled three official visits for the summertime, and it's a consistent group that has defined this race. Penn State, Tennessee, and Washington will get the talented defender on campus, but the Vols get the last swing at him. Dixson will be in town on the weekend of June 14, a stretch loaded with elite talent in Knoxville, Tennessee. Many top prospects will be on Rocky Top, and Dixson is one of them.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
