Charles House Cuts Recruitment To Three Schools

Evan Crowell

2025 three-star defensive lineman Charles House (Charlotte, N.C.) narrows recruitment to three schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.

North Mecklenburg High School defensive lineman Charles House has been one of the top targets for the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 recruiting cycle over the past few months. He's being recruited by top programs across the country and has cut his focus to three schools.

Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee will continue competing for his services, according to an interview with On3's Chad Simmons. Tennessee has paced the way in most of this recruitment, consistently investing effort into House even before other programs came calling.

He ranks as the No. 547 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. House will officially visit Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 14, which is just a week ahead of his scheduled commitment date.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Published
