Decision Date Drawing Near For Faizon Brandon
2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) commits on August 3rd, and his finalists include the Tennessee Volunteers.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country, but not for very long. The 2026 quarterback dominoes began to fly off the board earlier this summer, and Brandon locked in an August 3rd commitment date to secure his spot at his location of choice before the spot is filled.
Brandon ranks as the No. 9 prospect in his class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He'll decide between Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, and Tennessee in just over a week. The Volunteers have gotten Brandon on campus the most out of any out-of-state program and will get him back in Knoxville, Tennessee, before his decision.
He threw for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns against three interceptions during his sophomore season. Brandon is very young for his class and has plenty of room to continue developing over the next two years before putting his name on a national letter of intent. Tennessee zeroed in on him as their No. 1 2026 priority after watching him throw at a "Night at Neyland" camp in the summer of 2023. They'll send many resources his way over the next few days to ensure they beat out their competition in a stiff race to the finish.
