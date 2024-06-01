Douglas Utu Focusing On Six Schools
2025 four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu (Las Vegas, Nev.) is focusing on six schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Bishop Gorman High School offensive lineman Douglas Utu has drawn the attention of Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Utu is the No. 53 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. The Vols have been adamant about adding talent on the interior of their offensive line, and they see Utu as a priority in that sense.
He confirmed that six schools are setting the pace in his recruitment ahead of the summer. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington stand out to Utu. He's got official visits scheduled with Alabama, Michigan, and Washington. Still, Tennessee likely gets an official visit at some point this summer—Utu measures in at 6-foot-3.5 and 300 pounds as a rising high school senior.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
