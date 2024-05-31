WATCH: Jalin Hyatt Makes Spectacular Grab During OTA's
Former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a viral catch during offseason activities with the New York Giants.
New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had an interesting rookie season, to say the least. The former Tennessee standout logged 23 receptions for 373 yards without reaching the end zone; Hyatt flashed his talent at various points, going over 75 receiving yards three times throughout his rookie campaign.
He earned the Biletnikoff Award during his final season with the Vols, posting 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during an 11-2 campaign. He's got game-breaking speed and the catch radius to go with it; the Giants view him as a major part of their offense this season, and unlocking Hyatt could help them ascend to the next level. They're already in an interesting situation with their quarterback Daniel Jones - this season could be his last with the team, and getting on the same page with Hyatt will be essential for him to have a strong campaign.
Hyatt seems to be making strides in his game this offseason, making plays each day with the Giants during offseason activities. He went viral on Friday for a one-handed snag that looked eerily similar to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a famous one-handed catch wearing the blue and white. Both receivers donned No. 13 in New York, and we'll see if Hyatt has a Beckham-like season in him.
