Impact Analysis: What Does Mariyon Dye Bring To Tennessee?
2025 four-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye (Elkhart, Ind.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Elkhart High School edge rusher Mariyon Dye committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday afternoon, choosing the Vols over Ohio State and Purdue. Tennessee swung hard to pull the Indiana product out of the midwestern region, and their efforts paid dividends.
Dye ranks as the No.164 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Ohio State Buckeyes were Tennessee's primary competition, but Tennessee pitched a specific vision for Dye to succeed in the SEC. He measures in at 6-foot-4.75 and 268 pounds ahead of his senior season.
Dye is a very violent, twitchy pass rusher with his hand in the dirt. When he begins his set as a standup rusher he can play a tad high at times, but he excels when his mass begins low and he can use his hands to quickly engage with the offensive tackle. He captures the edge quickly once he bats the tackle's hands down and captures the corner in a timely fashion, especially considering he's almost at 270 pounds.
He brings strength and a strong anchor on run downs, making several critical stops on third and short this past season. Tennessee hasn't signed an edge rusher with a ready-made frame like this in several cycles; Dye could play in several different defenses and find success. He might not wow with sacks totals and turnovers in college, but he projects to be a really strong addition on three downs for a front-seven among the top groups in college football.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
