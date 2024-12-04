Volunteer Country

Jadon Perlotte Flips Commitment To Tennessee Volunteers

Jadon Perlotte flips his USC commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

2025 4-star LB Jadon Perlotte during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Jadon Perlotte)
2025 4-star LB Jadon Perlotte during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Jadon Perlotte) /
In this story:

Tennessee has gained another clip from the USC Trojans.

This flip comes as four-star edge rusher and linebacker Jadon Perlotte signs with Tennessee and flips from USC.

Tennessee had attempted to flip Perlotte since last season and was trending for the prospect while he was committed to Georgia. Perlotte flipped away from

Bulldogs but would commit to USC.

Tennessee has been trending for Perlotte as of recently but it was uncertain that the Vols would land the talented prospect and they did. 

Perlotte joins a stacked Tennessee defensive class and will only add to the dominance in this class. Tim Banks and Josh Heupel did a great job and have tons of momentum.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

