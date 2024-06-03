Carson Sneed Cuts Recruitment
2026 four-star tight end Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tenn.) cut his recruitment to five schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed is one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He's drawn the attention of several major programs throughout the course of his process, including the in-state Tennessee Volunteers. He cut his recruitment to five schools on Monday: Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee continue competing for his services.
Sneed ranks as the No. 156 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He continues to grow into his 6-foot-6 frame throughout his high school career and showcased that during Saturday's "Night at Neyland" camp. Sneed made the short trip from his hometown to compete against some of the Vols' top targets in the 2026 class.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tyreek King also made the trip, along with other names. Tennessee is beginning to really set their board for the 2026 recruiting class, and Sneed ranks at the top at the tight end position.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.