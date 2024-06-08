Josh Petty Headlines Official Visitors List For Tennessee
2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.) will officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend, along with several other major prospects.
Fellowship Christian School offensive tackle Josh Petty has been a long-time target of the Tennessee Volunteers. Although it looked like they may not have been a finalist for him at one point, they made his final five schools and invited him to campus this weekend for an official visit. He joins five other visitors on the first weekend of the summer cycle for Tennessee.
Petty is the obvious headliner in this weekend's crop of prospects and will get plenty of face time with the Tennessee coaching staff. He grew up a Tennessee fan, though that hasn't affected his process thus far. However, Tennessee definitely could make a move here this weekend, depending on how things go.
The Vols are pursuing several of the nation's top offensive tackles, namely Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. Petty is an elite prospect himself, ranking as the No. 25 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He measures in at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
