Marquis Clark Signs With Tennessee Basketball
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to improve in many different aspects when it comes to their hopes of being what many fans like to call the "Everything School". In order to do that you need to be at the top of your A-Game in many different categories and sports, which is something that Tennessee has been able to do with a lot of thanks being given because of their ability to recruit.
Despite what your opinion may be on the recruiting scene and the NIL battles that a lot of prospects get it, one thing for certain is the fact that you can't have high expectations or win games of any sort without being a team that recruits and does a fine job with it.
Recruiting has yet to be an issue with the basketball program, as even in their "down years," they recruit well. The Tennessee basketball program makes use of their young guys, and that is showing more than ever this season, as the Tennessee Vols program has been one of the younger teams this season, and they have been getting their young guys in.
The Tennessee Vols have multiple commits in their class, and one of the commits has officially signed. That prospect is arguably the most talked about name in the class, but yet the least recognized player in the class. That being as, he is one of the more unrecognized guards who has committed to a big-name program, but the hype doesn't have to show up for you to understand how big of a prospect and addition a guy like Marquis Clark is.
Clark is the lone guard commit for the Tennessee Vols at this time, as the Tennessee Vols have went heavy with the forward prospects, as they have both Manny Green from the state of Georgia and Ralph Scott from the state of Florida committed to them at this time. This is something that has been noticeable, as they are putting a lot of trust in Clark, but let's remember this is a similar situation to one of the all-time Tennessee greats. That being as, even Zakai Zeigler, who is one of the better players in Tennessee history, was severely under-recruited.
Clark signed with the Tennessee basketball programn on Wednesday, and will be on his way to Knoxville following his season. He has the chance to be a contributor in year one, as this team will remain young at guard.